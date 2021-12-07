Airtel Postpaid Plans That Offers Google Workspace and More

Bharti Airtel has a corporate arm called Airtel Business. The sole purpose of Airtel Business is to create and offer services that fulfil the needs of enterprises. Airtel offers postpaid plans that are made to suit the needs of corporate employees. There are three Airtel postpaid plans that offer Google Workspace along with other benefits. These plans are not over the top expensive, but they provide decent value to employees working in big or small organisations. Let’s take a look at these plans.

Airtel Postpaid Plans for Corporate/Enterprise Employees With Google Workspace

So there are three postpaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel that come bundled with the Google Workspace. These plans cost Rs 399, Rs 499, and Rs 1599. All three of these plans come with different benefits, but one thing is common — Airtel Thanks benefits.

Note that the Airtel Thanks benefits for enterprise customers are different from what the telco offers to normal consumers. The above mentioned three postpaid plans offer customers Google Workspace, Tracemate, and Airtel Call Managers.

On top of this, these plans also come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits.

The Rs 399 corporate postpaid plan from Airtel comes with 60GB of data, 100 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. The additional benefits of this plan include a free subscription to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream and a cashback on FASTag.

The Rs 499 and Rs 1599 postpaid plans come with 100GB and 500GB of data, respectively. Both the plans offer 100 SMS and unlimited voice calling as well. The additional benefits with these two plans include everything that’s mentioned above as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video.

Note that the monthly price of the plans mentioned above doesn’t include GST. There are more postpaid plans offered by the company that are meant for corporate customers, including the Rs 299 and Rs 349 plans. But neither of these plans come with Google Workspace or Tracemate.