BSNL Budget Prepaid Plans Start at Rs 75 and Extend Up to Rs 400

The government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)’s Special Tariff Voucher (STV)s priced under Rs 250 come as a relief to customers during a time of hike in prepaid tariffs, among other service providers. BSNL’s plan of Rs 94 offers an attractive validity of 75 days, with 3GB of data, 100 free domestic minutes to any network and national roaming in Mumbai and Delhi. It also offers free BSNL ringtones for 60 days. For customers who use broadband for most of their days but require phone data while outside their home, 3GB of data could be an ample plan.

There is another plan at Rs 88 that gives a validity of 90 days. A combo voice voucher priced at Rs 209 also offers 90 days validity. The Rs 198 STV has a validity of 50 days and gives 2GB daily data, post limit, will restrict the speed to 40 Kbps.

BSNL’s prepaid plan at Rs 97 offers 2GB daily data, has 18 days validity and gives access to Lokdhun content. It comes with unlimited voice calls across India. The plan of Rs 99 provides unlimited voice calls, 99 SMS and ringtones, and offers a validity of 22 days to customers.

BSNL also offers a cost-effective plan at Rs 75 that has a validity of 50 days. It gives access to 2GB of data, 100 minutes of voice calls and free ringtones for 50 days.

BSNL Rs 247 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and gives 50GB. Post limit, it reduces the data speed to 80 Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day, includes access to BSNL ringtones, and has a validity of 30 days.

BSNL has another special tariff voucher at Rs 298 with a validity of 56 days. The plan gives unlimited voice calls, 1GB daily data and 100 SMS per day.

BSNL has a Rs 319 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calls for 75 days. BSNL Rs 395 voucher offers 71 days validity, 3000 minutes of free on-net calls, free 1800 minutes of off-net calls and 2Gb daily data.

BSNL 4G to launch in September 2022

Meanwhile, BSNL is likely to roll out its 4G services by September 2022. There will be an incremental revenue of about Rs 900 crore in the first year from deployment, the minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan revealed in the Parliament. He added that there is no proposal under consideration for the disinvestment of BSNL and MTNL.