Jio Revises Streaming Benefits of Prepaid and Postpaid Plans

Soon after the recent tariff hikes of its plans effective from December 1, Jio has revised the streaming benefits of some of its plans.

The customers who choose Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119 Jio prepaid plans can now access a one-year Disney-Hotstar mobile subscription, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

The data limit of the Rs 601 plan is 3GB per day (total 90GB), post limit; the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The customer can also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity, however, is only 28 days.

Those who need a higher validity can go for the Rs 799 plan that offers 56 days of validity. The data limit under the plan is 112 GB in total, with 2GB per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

There are two more options under Jio Prepaid Plans – at Rs 1066 with 84 days validity and Rs 3119 with one-year validity. Jio Rs 1066 plan offers 2GB per day with an additional 5GB (total data limit of 173GB) along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS. Jio’s Rs 3119 offers a total data of 740GB (2GB per day + an additional 10GB) along with daily unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS.

Jio Cricket Pack at Rs 659 with no voice and SMS benefits

Jio Cricket Pack comes at Rs 659, offers 1.5GB data per day (total of 84GB) for 56 days. Although the plan has streaming benefits similar to the above-mentioned prepaid plans, it does not offer voice and SMS benefits.

Jio Postpaid Plus Plans come with Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions

Jio postpaid plans start at Rs 399 and offer 75GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, Jio will charge Rs 10 for every 1GB accessed. The customers can roll over the unused data to next month; however, only up to 200GB. The plan comes with unlimited voice and 100 SMS per day as well.

The most attractive part of the plan is a subscription to Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime along with JioTV, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Bundled Amazon Prime subscription is valid for one year.

Similar streaming benefits are also offered for Rs 599 postpaid plan. Total data provided under the plan is 100GB; post exhaustion Jio will charge Rs 10 per GB used. Similar to Rs 399 plan, the customer can roll over the unused data to next month, limited to 200GB. The plan also comes with unlimited voice and 100 messages per day. One addition to Rs 599 plan is the Family Plan of one additional SIM card.

Under Rs 799 postpaid plan, all benefits of Rs 599 are offered along with 150GB of data and two-family plan additional SIM cards.

There are two more postpaid plans at Rs 999 and Rs 1499, offering 200GB and 300GB of data, respectively. For Rs 999 plan, three additional SIM cards are offered under the Family Plan, but the same is not provided under the Rs 1499 plan. Also, the data rollover limit is 500GB instead of 200GB, like other plans.