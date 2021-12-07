HP Omen 16 Range of Gaming Laptops Launched in India Starting from Rs 1,39,999

HP has launched its latest range of gaming laptops HP Omen 16 in India which increases the company’s portfolio in the laptop market even further. The new gaming notebook comes with Intel 11th gen processors. The laptop with 16 inches display size also features Nvidia’s RTX 30 series GPUs across its various SKUs. One of the most exciting facts about the latest laptop from HP is that the parts of it are made using the post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic which includes a recycled aluminium stamped cover.

The Specifications of the Device

When it comes to the specifications of the top model, the HP Omen 16 range of laptops come with a display featuring 16.1-inch Quad HD display resolution with a conventional, 16:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a 165Hz refresh rate display. The laptop covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and offers a 3ms response time. Additional display feature includes EyeSafe Flicker Protection which is HP’s own feature and has a TUV Rheinland certification for low emissions.

The specs that attract the most of the gamers in a gaming laptop is what’s under the hood. HP Omen 16 range of gaming laptops can offer up to 11th gen Intel Core i7-11800 processors. These laptops also feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU that comes with up to 8GB VRAM. Talking about the storage aspects of the device, the laptops can offer up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and come with a sole PCIe Gen4 x4 slot for SSD storage. Users can get up to 1TB of SSD with this range of laptops.

Additional features of the HP Omen 16 range of gaming laptops include new fan blades called Omen Tempest Cooling is claimed by the company to be two and a half times thinner than its predecessor. This helps in producing triple the number of fan blades than those in the previous version (Omen 15). The battery backup of the laptop includes an 83Whr that can run up to nine hours. Moreover, the keyboard in the device comes with 4-zone RGB LED lighting with anti-ghosting support

Price and Availability of the Device

The latest HP Omen 16 range of gaming notebooks have been priced in India starting from Rs 1,39,999. Users who are interested in buying the laptop can purchase it from HP online stores as well as other online stores. For users looking to buy it offline can visit HP official stores or any other commercial multi-brand retail stores. The laptops are available for purchase from today that is December 7, 2021.