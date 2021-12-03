Bharti Airtel Brings Back Disney+ Hotstar Plans, But With New Price



Bharti Airtel has reintroduced Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans for the users. But these plans come with a new price tag now. There are a total of three plans that offer the over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar to the users. More precisely, the benefit is of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and it is offered with a validity of one year. The three plans that offer this cost Rs 599, Rs 838, and Rs 3359. All of these plans come with different validities and a different set of benefits.

Bharti Airtel New Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar OTT Benefit

As mentioned above, Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year.

The first plan to offer this OTT benefit costs Rs 599. This plan comes with a short validity of 28 days and offers users 3GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and access to Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs 838 plan offers 2GB of daily data but comes with a longer validity of 56 days. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and Airtel Thanks benefits.

Lastly, the Rs 3359 plan comes with a validity of one year (365 days) and offers 2GB of daily data. Obviously, this plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and access to Airtel Thanks benefits.

For the unaware, Airtel Thanks benefits include a free one month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and much more.

In comparison, Airtel’s arch-rival, Reliance Jio is only offering a single prepaid plan with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. With Airtel, users get more options, but with Jio, they are stuck with the Rs 601 plan only. The Rs 601 plan from Jio and the Rs 599 plan from Airtel are quite similar in terms of benefits and price.