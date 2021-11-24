Pixel 6a Might Use Google Tensor Chip

Earlier this year, Google teased the Pixel 6 series of smartphones. Last month, the company launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and now it is reportedly prepping an affordable variant in the series called Pixel 6a. Going by the previous report, the new smartphone from the Mountain View-based tech giant could arrive with mid-tier specifications. Recently, we came across the leaked renders of the device, revealing what we can expect from its design. Now, a report by 9to5Google has shared further details regarding its specs and camera arrangement.

Google Pixel 6a: What To Expect?

As per the leak, the Pixel 6a could feature a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the selfie camera sensor. Moreover, the renders hint at the presence of a glass body, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At its rear, the upcoming Pixel smartphone seems to flaunt a dual-tone design along with a camera bar that seems to stretch to its full width.

When it comes to specs, it is speculated that the Pixel 6a will use the same chipset as the Pixel 6 - the Google Tensor (GS101). Given the efficiency of the Image Signal Processor of the Tensor SoC, we can expect the smartphone to be able to capture good pictures irrespective of the lighting conditions.

Apart from this, the Google Pixel 6a is believed to flaunt a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is tipped to arrive with a USB Type-C port, dual mics, speaker grille, volume rocker, SIM card tray and power key at the sides and bottom.

Running Android 12 OS out-of-the-box, the device is tipped to flaunt a 12.2MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor at its rear similar to that on the Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a. Also, there could be another 12MP Sony IMX386 secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, the punch-hole cutout will house an 8MP Sony IMX355 selfie camera sensor.

For now, there is no word regarding the launch date and pricing of the Google Pixel 6a. However, it is revealed that the smartphone could be launched early in 2022. Also, there are claims that it could be lower than the Pixel 6, which makes sense as it is an affordable variant.