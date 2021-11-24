Moto G51 Expected to Launch Next Month Featuring All New Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Earlier, it was reported that Motorola has announced that it will be coming up with a bunch of new smartphones which will be a part of the new Moto G-series. The new devices that would be launched by Motorola include Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31 out of which Moto G51 was one of the three devices that will be launched in India as well and witnessed its European launch recently. Now recent leaks suggest that Moto G51 might be launched in India in December of this year.

Specifications of G51 (Expected)

A report from 91Mobiles has suggested that the Lenovo-owned company’s new Moto G51 is scheduled to be launched in December 2021. It is also speculated that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and will become the first handset in the country with the said chipset. Moto G51 just like other G-series devices from Motorola is expected to run on Android 11 and the display of the device will feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480+ SoC will be complemented by 4GB of RAM. The device will also feature 64GB of internal storage expandable via an SD card. The camera module of the device features a triple rear camera setup and a selfie camera. The triple camera setup on the back will include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera on the front will feature a 16MP camera sensor. Moreover, the device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery supported by 10W charging.

The highlight of the device however will be its chipset, Snapdragon 480+ which was introduced in October as a sequel to its predecessor Snapdragon 480. The chipset comes with an octa-core Kryo 460 CPU which operates at 2.2GHz of speed. Other features of this chipset include Adreno 619 GPU, Hexagon 686 processor, Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System, and FastConnect 6200 System.

Price and Availability of Moto G51

The price of the device in European markets is EUR 299.19 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 19,300. The device will be available in Latin America and the Middle East along with Indian markets. The other devices from the G series that will be launched in India soon are G31, G71 and G200.