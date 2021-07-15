Vivo Launches Y72 5G Variant 48MP Camera, Snapdragon 480 SoC and More

The Vivo Y72 comes with dual rear cameras and sports the Snapdragon 480 chipset. The RAM in this phone has been upped by 4GB in this device, and it comes with some notable features like the Ultra Game Mode and Esports Mode and also a Multi-Turbo 5.0 which is said to be working to optimise the phone performance.

By July 15th, 2021 AT 6:36 PM
    VIVO Y72 5G India

    Vivo had launched a device a few weeks back in Thailand, titled Vivo Y72. Now, in its latest release in India, the company has launched the Vivo Y72 5G for India as well. What’s quite interesting to see is that Vivo has actually upgraded and tweaked the phone for its India launch. In this phone, Vivo has firstly added the 5G network and upgraded the RAM as well for the Indian users. As for the overview, the Vivo Y72 comes with dual rear cameras and sports the Snapdragon 480 chipset. The RAM in this phone has been upped by 4GB in this device, and it comes with some notable features like the Ultra Game Mode and Esports Mode and also a Multi-Turbo 5.0 which is said to be working to optimise the phone performance.

    Vivo Y72 5G Specifications

    The Vivo Y72 which is, of course, a dual SIM device comes with Android 11 that is topped off with Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 11.1. It also fancies a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) IPS display which boasts of a 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the phone saps its power from the eight-core-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. On the memory front, the device is backed by 8GB of RAM. The camera is a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera on this device is an 8MP one with an f/1.8 lens. There is a fingerprint sensor that is placed on the side of the phone, and as we mentioned earlier, the phone has an added connectivity option of 5G. The battery is a massive 5,000mAh which is also capable of charging fast with an 18W charger.

    Vivo Y72 5G Price and Availability

    The colour variants of the Vivo Y72 5G include the Prism Magic and Slate Grey models. As for the pricing, Vivo has given this device a moniker of Rs 20,990. The Thailand variant of this phone had retailed for the same amount however, it came with a MediaTek chipset and with triple rear cameras. There is also the option of Rs. 1,500 cashback through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit card and EMI transactions, and the phone is available starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and the Vivo India e-store, among other channels.

    Reported By:Junior Editor

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Recent Posts

    Xiaomi India COO Reveals Reason for Launching 5G Redmi Handset

    Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi’s popular s-brand Redmi announced recently that it was set to launch a new smartphone in India...

    Airtel Black Is What The Users and Industry Both Need

    Bharti Airtel is the second biggest telecom company in India right now. Some of the moves that the Sunil Bharti...

