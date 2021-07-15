Xiaomi India COO Reveals Reason for Launching 5G Redmi Handset

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi’s popular s-brand Redmi announced recently that it was set to launch a new smartphone in India in the month of July, with the brand having already confirmed that the device will be the Redmi Note 10T 5G and it would be launched on July 20.

What sets the device apart is the inclusion of 5G, making it the first 5G smartphone from Redmi. But you might be wondering as to why it is launching a 5G smartphone? This question was answered today by a top Xiaomi official.

During the course of the Tech in Focus conference that was jointly hosted by MySmartPrice and IDC, the COO of Mi India, Murlikrishnan B revealed as to why the company has chosen to launch a 5G handset in India under the Rs 20,000 segment.

Xiaomi’s Real Reason for Launching a 5G Phone Revealed!

Starting off, Muralikrisnan stated that he believed in bringing the latest technologies to the masses but keeping in mind the need for an affordable price point.

He began by stating that as Xiaomi steps into the new era of technology with the market preparing for the 5G network, the company is focused on democratizing technology, thereby making it accessible for the users.

Continuing on this trajectory and post evaluating consumer feedback and demand, Xiaomi is planning to launch Redmi’s first 5G smartphone in India, the fast and futuristic Redmi Note 10T 5G on 20th July 2021, he added.

In case you did not know, Xiaomi already offers a range of 5G smartphones at different price points in its India lineup. The COO added that post the launch of Mi 10i, Xiaomi not only crossed sales worth over INR 400 crores within three weeks of its launch, but it has also continued to be the best-selling phone in the 20-30K price segment and 5G phone in India.

That being said, however, the prices of such 5G chipsets have been high and India has just started with the 5G network trials. The official mentioned that it was pragmatic to maintain a balance between both 5G and 4G handsets in its Redmi series portfolio.

In relation to the Redmi Note 10T 5G, he believed it to be a gamechanger, stating that it would be the first-ever 5G smartphone from the house of Redmi aimed at users who are looking for futuristic technology in the entry-level segment. Staying true to the company’s philosophy, the upcoming device will offer great specs at honest pricing.