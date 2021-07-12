Redmi Note 10T 5G Will Launch in India on July 20

One thing is for sure, Redmi won't offer this as an expensive smartphone in the Indian market. The company will be rolling out the smartphone at an affordable price point meaning the Redmi Note 10T 5G will be sporting a cheaper end 5G chipset.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi is all set to bring another smartphone in the Note 10 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Redmi Note 10T 5G on July 20 in India. The company has announced the same via its official Twitter handle. The device will be yet another addition to the Redmi Note 10 series in India, which already includes four devices – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10S.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G Highly Likely to Feature Dimensity 700 SoC

    One thing is for sure, Redmi won’t offer this as an expensive smartphone in the Indian market. The company will be rolling out the smartphone at an affordable price point, meaning the Redmi Note 10T 5G will be sporting a cheaper end 5G chipset.

    As per the past rumours, it is highly likely that the Redmi Note 10T 5G will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is worth noting that this chipset has been already used by other smartphone manufacturers such as Realme for their budget 5G smartphones.

    In terms of other specifications, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is further expected to sport a 90Hz refresh rate support screen. For the unaware, the smartphone has already launched in the Russian market.

    Looking at the international variant of the device, we can expect it to be released around the Rs 20,000 price point. It will even make sense for Redmi to touch this price point given that it is a 5G smartphone and will come with 90Hz refresh rate support.

    Redmi is expected to roll out the smartphone with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The other smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 series have seen tremendous success in India. It is very likely that the Redmi Note 10T 5G will be no exception to that success.

