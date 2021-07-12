Apple Might Take a Major Leap With MacBook Pro’s Webcam

The MacBooks’ are considered as few of the best laptops in the world. They are sleek, look stylish, are powerful, and most of all, have a good life. Thus investing in a MacBook has hardly gone wrong for anyone. However, there’s one thing that Apple has been continuously doing with its MacBooks’ which is off-putting for its loyal fan base. The Cupertino tech giant has been using a 720p resolution webcam on its MacBooks’ for years now. Despite rolling out new chipsets, new designs for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Apple is still offering a 720p resolution webcam on its laptops. However, Apple might change this with the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

MacBook Pro Might Come With a 1080p Resolution Webcam

Apple might finally offer users a 1080p resolution webcam with its upcoming MacBook Pro models. Rumours have it that Apple will launch two new MacBook Pro models — 14-inch and 16-inch.

According to a MacRumors report, the 1080p resolution webcam will further be extended to other Macs as well. The most recent iMac (24-inch) from Apple features a 1080p webcam. Apple had earlier said that even though it was offering the 720p resolution webcam with its new MacBooks, the new image signal processor and the M1 silicon chipset has improved the overall quality of the picture that will be delivered.

If that’s true, with the 1080p resolution webcam, the picture delivery should enhance even further. Apple will also be bringing the successor of the M1 which is the M2 with its new updated MacBooks in early 2022.

If Apple does come out with the 1080p sensor on the laptop, it will be highly appreciated by the MacBook fans. There have been some customers in the past who didn’t purchase a Mac just because of the low-quality webcam that the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro came with.