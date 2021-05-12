Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Benchmarks Showcase True Power of M1 Chip

Apple has been touting the M1 chip to be the grim reaper for Intel and, by the looks of it, they were not wrong, as the iPad Pro has decimated much more expensive laptop offerings

By May 12th, 2021 AT 8:59 PM
    Apple has been working to update its lineup with the M1 chip, starting to move away from Intel with the M1 based MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, with more recent examples being the iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch, as well as the new iMac.

    With this change, users expected a massive shift when it comes to performance, since the Intel chipsets were not as competitive in recent times, and, with AMD’s existence, the performance seemed sub-par at best.

    Now, the real extent of the shift has been revealed, and, as had been earlier predicted, the difference is so major that it is capable of disintegrating its immediate competition.

    This is evident via the recent benchmark results of the iPad Pro 2021 running the M1 chip, with the test having been done on an iPad Pro 12.9-inch with 16GB of RAM.

    What Do The Benchmarks Indicate?

    ipad geekbench
    Credit – GSM Arena

    As per the benchmarks, the single-core performance of the iPad Pro is comparable to the A14 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 12 series and, why should it not, since it makes use of the same cores. The M1 chip does have four big cores in comparison to the two found on the phone, showcasing a major difference in the multi-core test.

    In comparison with the top chipsets for Android, the Apple chip is miles ahead. The test also included some x86 based laptops such as the Surface 4 running on the Intel Core i7-1185G7 and the HP ProBook x360 G8 running on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U for comparison, both being 15W chips.

    As can be seen via the screenshot, the achievements made by Apple are quite substantial, considering how the iPad beats out all devices listed in the single-core test, whilst it falls short of the top spot in the multi-core test, falling behind the Ryzen 7 5800U on the HP ProBook x360.

    Considering that this is the first of its kind SoC, the strides are pretty decent and, with Apple working on the mass production of a newer and more powerful chip, rumoured to be called the M1X or M2, the performance will keep on getting better.

    Key changes expected include a higher core count, capable of rivalling the best that AMD’s desktop-class CPUs have to offer, bringing the fight to the best on offer, but brought to you by Apple.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

