SITI Broadband 30 Mbps Plan Fares Well Against JioFiber, BSNL

SITI Broadband is a broadband service offered by the SITI Networks group. It is one of the major internet service providers (ISPs) of the country. The company offers some of the cheapest broadband plans to its customers. The base plan offered by the company is the 30 Mbps plan that is as good as the 30 Mbps plan offered by JioFiber and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

If you are thinking of buying a new 30 Mbps broadband plan, you can consider the offerings from SITI Broadband, JioFiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre. Let’s take a look at the plans below.

SITI Broadband 30 Mbps Plan

The SITI Broadband, 30 Mbps plan, comes for a mere cost of Rs 399 per month. The amount is exclusive of taxes. With the plan, the users get unlimited data. There is a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit applicable on all broadband plans; however, the company hasn’t specified what that limit is on the website.

Further, the customers will have to pay a security deposit against the ONU devices that the company provides. This security deposit will only be refundable to the customer in case he/she keeps the connection for more than 3 months. There will be activation charges as well, which will be non-refundable in any case. However, if the customer uses his/her own router, then the activation charges or the security deposit won’t be applicable. Users purchasing the plans for a long-term duration will get up to 2 months of free service.

JioFiber 30 Mbps Plan

The 30 Mbps broadband plan from JioFiber is the cheapest plan offered by the ISP. It also costs the same Rs 399 per month (exclusive of taxes). Users get 3.3TB of data with the plan along with the benefit of unlimited voice calling. There are no over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions offered with the plan. When users purchase the plan for the long term, they can get up to 30 days or 1 month of service for free.

BSNL Bharat Fibre 30 Mbps Plan

The BSNL Bharat Fibre 30 Mbps plan comes for Rs 449 per month. It offers users the same amount of FUP data as JioFiber’s plan does, i.e., 3.3TB. Once the user consumes the FUP data, the speed will drop to 2 Mbps. There is also unlimited voice calling included with the plan. Users don’t get any OTT benefits with this plan either.

How the SITI Broadband 30 Mbps Plan Fares?

The SITI Broadband 30 Mbps plan fares really good against the plans offered by JioFiber and the BSNL Bharat Fiber. It is even cheaper than the 30 Mbps plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre. If the FUP data offered with the SITI Broadband’s 30 Mbps plan is also 3.3TB, then BSNL Bharat Fibre’s plan don’t really has a lot of merit to it since it is Rs 50 more expensive.