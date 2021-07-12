JioPhone Was a Splendid Success, Will JioPhone Next Follow Up

JioPhone was announced in 2017 by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani. According to one of the old LiveMint reports, six million units of JioPhone were booked in the first three days of the company starting the pre-booking for the device on August 24, 2017. Then, in the global feature phone market in Q1 2018, JioPhone held 15% market share in terms of sales which was the most for any device followed by Nokia HMD which held 14% share.

By July 12th, 2021 AT 10:05 AM
  • Editorial
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 2 Comments

    JioPhone

    One of the biggest questions that people have in their mind is, will JioPhone Next be a success? For the unaware, the JioPhone Next is a super affordable Android smartphone that Reliance Jio will be coming out with on September 10, 2021. The smartphone has been developed by Jio in partnership with Google. Everyone knows how successful JioPhone has been in the Indian market. But many are wondering whether JioPhone Next will get the same response from the Indian market.

    Recalling JioPhone’s Massive Success

    JioPhone was announced in 2017 by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani. According to one of the old LiveMint reports, six million units of JioPhone were booked in the first three days of the company starting the pre-booking for the device on August 24, 2017. Then, in the global feature phone market in Q1 2018, JioPhone held a 15% market share in terms of sales which was the most for any device, followed by Nokia HMD, which held a 14% share.

    Four years later, in 2021, as per a note released by Reliance Jio, there are over 100 million JioPhone users in India. These are staggering numbers for a ‘feature phone’ in the era of smartphones. This clearly shows that there are people who want a cheap 4G phone and don’t even want to pay Rs 6,000 and above for their devices.

    But will JioPhone Next be the same success?

    JioPhone Next Aims to Bring More 4G Users

    JioPhone Next will really need to be a solid offering from the company if it wants to do what JioPhone did. The pricing of the device will play a key role in determining its success or failure. There’s hardly anything that Reliance Jio has done, and it has failed. There’s a strong reason behind every move from the company. Thus, I expect that JioPhone Next will be a success as well, given it will be something that will have a unique standing in the market.

    While we now know how JioPhone Next looks like and have an idea about its basic features, only its real-life performance will tell us whether the device is worth the money or not. JioPhone Next might face a lot more hardships because users will be comparing the device from other smartphones in the affordable category.

    While for feature phones, there are no big competitors for Reliance Jio in the price category it is selling JioPhones’ at. The success or failure of the JioPhone Next will be determined by how many new 4G users hop on to Jio’s mobile networks and not how many JioPhone Next are sold. Reliance Jio wants to make India 2G Mukt, and this device will be a big step for the company in that direction.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    2 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    JioPhone Was a Splendid Success, Will JioPhone Next Follow Up

    One of the biggest questions that people have in their mind is, will JioPhone Next be a success? For the...

    module-4-img

    Dialog Axiata Is Setting Up 5G Innovation Centres in Sri Lankan Universities

    Dialog Axiata PLC, in collaboration with the UGC or University Grants Commission on Monday established ‘5G Innovation Centres’ located at...

    module-4-img

    BSNL, Jio and Airtel, Whose Cheapest Broadband Plan Offers More Value

    The Indian broadband industry has received a big push since the time Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), JioFiber, and Airtel...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, Yoga Duet 7i May Rejuvenate Detachable Tablet Market

    module-4-img

    OnePlus to Debut Flagship Buds Pro Alongside Nord 2 on July 22

    module-4-img

    Apple Sales Might Get Hurt in South Korea as LG Drops Plans of Partnership

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Offers Several Benefits With Its Postpaid Plans