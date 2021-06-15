itel Magic 2 4G Feature Phone Launched in India for Rs 2,349

The itel Magic 2 4G feature phone comes with a 6.1cm QVGA 3D Curved display. Further, it comes with 8 games preloaded on the device. For a longer-battery performance, it comes with a 1900mAh battery.

    itel Magic 2 4G

    itel has just launched a new 4G feature phone in the Indian market, namely itel Magic 2. The device comes with dual 4G SIM slots at a very low price and also promises a long battery performance. The itel Magic 2 further offers users features such as a Wi-Fi hotspot through which up to 8 devices can connect. This is a feature phone for users who want to upgrade from their previous generation feature phone, which can only support 3G networks. This offering from itel seeks to compete with the new JioPhone 2021.

    itel Magic 2 4G Specifications

    The itel Magic 2 4G feature phone comes with a 6.1cm QVGA 3D Curved display. Further, it comes with 8 games preloaded on the device. For longer battery performance, it comes with a 1900mAh battery.

    The phone comes with support for multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, English, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

    The company, in a release, said that users could add up to 2,000 contacts in the local storage of the phone. On top of that, the phone offers 24 days of standby time on the back of the 1900mAh battery inside.

    Users can connect the phone with a 2G, 3G, 4G, network and the device also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V2.0. The company has highlighted that the phone’s curved display and compact design will offer users a premium feel.

    There is also a camera sensor at the rear with a 1.3MP lens paired with a flash that can help users capture their favourite moments. The device also supports wireless FM with a recording advantage. It further comes with an auto-call recorder so that users can record and store their favourite conversations.

    itel Magic 2 4G Price

    The itel Magic 2 4G has launched in India for a price of Rs 2,349 only. While it looks to compete with JioPhone 2021, it simply can’t win because of the plans that the JioPhone comes coupled with. The itel Magic 2 4G has launched in two colours in India – Blue and Black. Users will get a handset, charger, battery, earphone, user manual, and a warranty card inside the box when they purchase the device.

