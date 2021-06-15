Nokia Powered 4G and 5G FWA Deployed by Ooredoo Oman

Sultanate of Oman’s customer-friendly communications provider Ooredoo Oman has launched Nokia Powered superfast and reliable 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) throughout the country. Ooredoo Oman commenced work on deploying Nokia’s FastMile 4G FWA solution in February 2021. Under the scope of this deployment, 15,000 homes and businesses are to be connected to Nokia’s FastMile 4G FWA. Another 3,000 homes in city centres will get Nokia FastMile 5G FWA in the coming future.

Nokia’s FastMile Provide Powerful End-to-End Solutions

Operators can profitably build on their existing Radio Access Network (RAN) installed base and idle rural spectrum using Nokia’s FastMile Solution. This allows operators to offer fixed wireless broadband to urban, suburban and rural users. Customer premise equipment with a built-in modem and antenna, a cloud-based controller for point of sales, monitoring and control, and smartphone applications for installation and support are different elements included in Nokia FastMile. These elements put altogether constitute Nokia’s FastMile that provides powerful end-to-end solutions.

Nokia’s FastMile solution delivers guaranteed sustained rates and fixed subscribers. Ooredoo Oman’s parent company Ooredoo is already a popular name in the international communications space and operates in markets including Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. It is known to deliver leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Fixed Wireless Access a Critical Part of Our Strategy: CEO of Ooredoo Oman

Ooredoo Oman’s Chief Executive Officer, Noor Al Sulaiti, has called the FWA a critical part of their strategy to provide high-speed internet access across Oman. He further commented on Nokia’s solution by saying that it offers a great 4G and 5G experience, allowing more of Ooredoo Oman’s customers to enjoy the internet.

The 4G and 5G services powered by Nokia’s FastMile will not only take connectivity to the next level but also support the demands of their residential and business customers for super fast and reliable connectivity. Nokia MEA ‘s Head of Middle East Market Unit, Rima Manna, has also commented on Nokia’s FastMile solution being deployed by saying that Nokia’s receivers and gateways are fields proven to provide connectivity and best in class speed in the toughest of radio conditions which help Ooredoo Oman to serve a larger area.