JioPhone 2021 Offer Allows Customers to Get 12 Months of Service at Just Rs 749

Reliance Jio has finally introduced a new offer for the JioPhone existing and new users. JioPhone is one of the innovative products launched in recent years. The idea behind JioPhone is to convert 2G feature phone users to 4G phone users, and the telco was successful in doing that. Reliance Jio today said that JioPhone has ushered an era of transformation for the feature phone users in India; The telco has successfully upgraded more than 100 million users onto the JioPhone platform. That said, the craze for JioPhone seems to be over as the telco is reporting very poor monthly subscriber additions. To boost the new user acquisitions, Reliance Jio has introduced the ‘JioPhone 2021’ offer as part of which existing users can get 12 months of service at just Rs 749, whereas the new JioPhone users can get two years or one year of service at Rs 1,999 or Rs 1,499. The telco is calling this offer ‘2G-MUKT BHARAT.’

Here’s everything you need to know about the JioPhone 2021 offer.

JioPhone 2021 Offer Available to Both Existing and New Users

Usually, Reliance Jio leaves the existing JioPhone users behind whenever it launches a new offer, but that’s not the case as the telco is looking to retain the current users. According to the country’s largest telecom operator, the existing feature phone users continue to be overcharged as they are forced to pay Rs 1.20 to Rs 1.50 for every minute of a voice call at a time when smartphone users are enjoying unlimited calling. Besides, Airtel and Vi customers will have to shell out Rs 45 to Rs 50 minimum charges every month to keep the connection active and get basic telecom services.

To tackle this issue, Jio is bringing the ‘JioPhone 2021‘ offer. New JioPhone users will get two options while taking the connection: The first option is priced at Rs 1,999, under which they will get a JioPhone device and 24 months of free service. For the entire 24 months, users can make unlimited voice calls and consume unlimited data (capped at 2GB high-speed every month and reduced to 64 Kbps after that). Jio did not mention the SMS benefit and it says users are not required to recharge for two years.

The second option costs Rs 1,499 and offers a free JioPhone device along with 12 months of unlimited service. Benefits include the same unlimited voice calling and 2GB of high-speed data every month, totalling 24GB.

The existing JioPhone users can get the same bundle at Rs 749 for 12 months. The JioPhone 2021 offer will come into effect on March 1 across all the Reliance Retail and Jio retailers.