Dialog Axiata PLC, in collaboration with the UGC or University Grants Commission on Monday established ‘5G Innovation Centres’ located at the Engineering Faculties of certain leading universities in order to create as well as incubate interest-driven learning, combined with innovation and entrepreneurship for the upcoming future leaders

These Innovation Centres are made to empower students with the goal to make them interdisciplinary, computational, and entrepreneurial which will be achieved by giving students a first-hand experience in relation to 5G connectivity and many of the technology’s cutting-edge use cases.

This list comprises artificial intelligence or AI, computer vision, ML or machine learning, blockchain, robotics, and the internet of things (IoT) coupled with related emerging technologies that, as per the company will allow for national innovation combined with economic diversification.

What Do the Executives Have to Say?

In regards to this initiative, Snr Professor Sampath Amaratunge, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission or UGC mentioned that UGC was grateful to Dialog Axiata for this extraordinary show of support in establishing 5G Innovation Centres at leading Universities across the nation.

This marks a milestone moment in UGC’s history. These 5G Innovation Centres will allow for better shaping of the future leaders of the nation and catalyse the digital evolution of Sri Lanka.

Supun Weerasinghe, the Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC further added that the company was pleased to extend these 5G Innovation Centres to the Sri Lankan University ecosystem so as to be at the vanguard of national innovation that leverages technology for positive societal impact.

This initiative by Dialog to establish a network of innovation centres will follow academic expertise and industry partners done to define and develop the 5G infrastructure that will underpin the way people live their lives and reflects a bold vision for a transformational future for Sri Lanka by supporting industries that will drive the country forward.

Oshada Senanayake, the Director-General of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka added that over the years, Dialog Axiata has been an ever-present driving force when it comes to the development of the country’s education sector, at the height of the pandemic. This latest notable initiative by Dialog will propel the efforts in making Sri Lanka a major tech hub.