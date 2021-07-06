Redmi Note 10T Might Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700

Redmi Note 10T is going to launch very soon in India. It will become yet another addition to the Redmi Note 10 series, which already has popular devices, namely Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10S. The Redmi Note 10T’s India launch has been confirmed by the online retail giant Amazon. The smartphone is already available in the international markets; thus, it won’t be too hard for us to assume its specifications. In the Russian market, where it has already launched, the device came with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Redmi Note 10T Expected to be ‘5G’ Supportive

The Redmi Note 10T is expected to be launched in the Indian market as a 5G smartphone. If the device comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, it will definitely be a 5G phone. But Xiaomi can use a different chipset for the smartphone and make it a 4G only offering to keep the price of it lower than the International markets.

However, the Redmi Note 10T with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 won’t be too expensive since it is a chipset made for affordable 5G devices. For the unaware, the Realme 8 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 and is quite affordable as well.

Going by the Russian pricing, the Redmi Note 10T might be priced somewhere around the Rs 20k mark if it comes with the Dimensity 700. However, if Xiaomi decides to use a cheaper 4G chipset, then the price of the smartphone might fall a little lower.

Looking at the Russian variant, the Redmi Note 10T might come with support for 90Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary camera sensor is a 48MP lens paired with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is offered with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.