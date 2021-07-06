Redmi Might Launch 120Hz Refresh Rate, 67W Fast Charging Powerful Device

Redmi, a spinoff brand from Xiaomi, has gained a lot of popularity because of the price to performance ratio its devices offer. If someone’s looking for a cheap or affordable smartphone with a very decent performance, he/she definitely considers Redmi as a very good and viable brand to purchase from. Now, Redmi might launch a new smartphone, but there won’t be anything cheap about the device. It is not the price but the features of the smartphone that will make it a ‘premium’ device. Let’s take a look at all that might come with Redmi’s new powerful smartphone.

Redmi New Smartphone With Powerful Features Expected to Launch Soon

As per a tip from the leakster Digital Chat Station (DCS), Redmi is going to launch a new powerful smartphone very soon. The smartphone is expected to come with a huge battery of 5,000mAh with support for 67W fast charging. Further, the device might support 120Hz high-refresh-rate that will make the visuals of the smartphone very good.

In the chipset department, the leakster said the device might come with the MediaTek MT689X chipset. For the unaware, the MediaTek MT689X chipset is comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 865+.

For clicking great shots, the smartphone might come with a 64MP primary sensor at the rear. There was no more information about the device available from the leakster.

However, so far, the smartphone actually sounds really good in terms of specifications if the price of it will be in the mid-range segment or even lower. Further, Redmi is expected to launch a new smartphone called the Redmi Note 10T in India very soon.

The information about the launch of the smartphone has already gone live on the official website of Amazon India. It will be yet another addition to the famous Redmi Note 10 series in India, which already has devices including Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10S.