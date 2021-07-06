Samsung Galaxy F22 Looks Like Ideal Entry-Level 4G Smartphone

Samsung has launched multiple 4G smartphones that fall in the affordable range. Today, the South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy F22 in the Indian market which is also a super affordable smartphone. Don’t confuse it to be as affordable as a Rs 6K to Rs 7k smartphone, but it is still quite affordable. The Galaxy F22 comes with a humongous battery and has a super impressive display when the price is considered. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 6.4-inch super-AMOLED display that can support 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a huge 6,000mAh battery which means that the device will come with great battery life. Further, there’s a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 13MP front sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on the One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. The device can only support 15W fast-charging, but it is not too bad given that it will run for quite long on a single charge.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a fingerprint sensor at the side and supports face unlock too.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Price

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two variants in India. The first variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 12,499 and the second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 14,499. If the users buy directly from Flipkart, they will get an introductory discount of Rs 1,000. The first sale of the device will start from July 13, 12 PM. It will be available in two colour options – Blue and Black.