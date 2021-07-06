Airtel Xstream Fiber Launches ‘Secure Internet’ for Rs 99 Per Month

Airtel Xstream Fiber has just launched ‘secure internet’, which is a solution aimed at keeping a user’s internet experience safe and keep unwanted content and sites away. As customers in India spend more time online for Work from Home, e-commerce and entertainment, they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats. India saw a 300% spike in cyber-attacks during 2020 as per data compiled by CERT-In. Around 59% of people in the country (adults) have been a victim of cybercrime in the last year, according to the sixth annual Norton Cyber Safety Insights report. Online classes and E-Learning for kids has brought the need for effective content filtering on the internet to the forefront. But Airtel Xstream Fiber’s ‘secure internet’ feature is here to help you with this problem.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Secure Internet, What is It?

To solve these large emerging challenges for its customers, Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched a highly relevant online service – ‘Secure Internet’. It blocks malware (including viruses), high-risk websites and apps in real-time; by using Airtel’s network security apparatus for complete devices connected to the Airtel Xstream Fiber through the ‘Wi-Fi’.

‘Secure Internet’ offers multiple security modes for varying customer needs, from remote working to online classes. With its Child Safe and Study Modes, customers can block websites and applications with unwanted, adult/graphic content not suitable for children, thereby providing much-needed protection from online threats to a particularly vulnerable section of society.

The service is available for all Airtel Xstream Fiber customers for a monthly subscription for Rs. 99/-. The subscription comes with a 30-day complimentary trial of the service, post which it is billed. The service is easily activated/deactivate through the Airtel Thanks app.

It is a solution that will surely benefit many people regardless of what they are using the internet for. This solution will give people peace of mind whenever they are browsing the internet.