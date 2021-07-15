Tecno Camon 17 Series Sporting 90Hz Refresh Rate Panels, MediaTek Chips Launched in India

Budget brand Tecno on Thursday debuted the Tecno Camon 17 series in India, with two models launched in the country, namely the Tecno Camon 17 and Tecno Camon 17 Pro. Both devices offer high refresh-rate displays, high-res cameras, big batteries and MediaTek chipsets for performance.

    Tecno Camon 17

    In terms of specifications, the Tecno 17 makes use of a 6.6-inch punch-hole LCD panel with a resolution of HD+ and a pixel density of 267 PPI, complete with a 90Hz refresh rate panel. The screen has a peak brightness of 450 nits and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

    In contrast, the Tecno 17 Pro offers a larger 6.8-inch punch-hole sporting LCD panel with a  resolution of FHD+, complete with a pixel density of 395 PPI, and a similar 90Hz refresh rate panel.

    What Do We Know About the Tecno Camon 17 Series?

    The display one-ups the one found on the regular 17 by offering 500 nits of peak brightness but compromises on screen-to-body ratio, at 82%.

    Performance-wise, the vanilla model makes use of a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, whilst the Pro variant makes use of a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Both devices offer 128GB of internal storage in India. The only difference is that the latter comes with 8GB of RAM as opposed to the 6GB of RAM on offer on the former.

    Optics wise, the Camon 17 features a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a QVGA sensor to top it all off. In comparison, the Camon 17 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a primary 64MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a final 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is a 48MP snapper.

    Connectivity-wise, both devices support dual-SIM, 4G Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, GNSS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Oddly, the vanilla version opts for a MicroUSB port in comparison to the USB Type-C port present on the Pro model.

    Both devices come with a MicroSD card slot and a fingerprint sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and a proximity sensor. The Pro also comes with dual stereo speakers.

    The Tecno Camon 17 and Tecno Camon 17 Pro boot HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box and are dependent on 5000 mAh batteries with 18W charging on the base version, whilst the Pro offers 33W fast charging.

    In terms of pricing, the Tecno Camon 17 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whilst the Pro version will be priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8+128GB variant.

    The former will come in three colours, Frost Silver, Magnet Black Spruce Green with the Pro variant on offer in an Arctic Down colour. Both devices will be on sale starting July 26 via Amazon India and customers buying the Pro version will get a pair of Tecno Ear Buds 1 for free.

