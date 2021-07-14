Tecno Starts Teasing Pova 2 Smartphone, to Feature 7000 mAh Battery

It seems that Tecno could soon launch a new smartphone in the Indian market, as is evident via the release of new teasers from the company. The latest of these teasers confirms the existence of a massive 7,000 mAh battery in the upcoming device.

Whilst the teacher does not mention that the device could be the Tecno Pova 2, the image that is attached to the tweet does confirm the existence of the upcoming Pova 2. This teaser comes to us via the CEO of Trassion Holdings India, Arijeet Talapatra.

It is interesting that whilst Tecno has confirmed the presence of the massive 7,000 mAh battery, it is yet to reveal when the handset will launch in the Indian market, but, a launch could occur soon.

What do We Know About the Tecno Pova 2?

It is worth noting that the company has not revealed any details, but, as it has been launched in the Philippines, we know what to expect from the device.

The Tecno Pova 2 makes use of a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD display and is dependent on the MediaTek Helio G85 chip when it comes to power, which itself is coupled with the Mali G52 GPU. The device will come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded via a memory card.

For optics, the device sports a quad-rear camera setup, with a primary 48 MP camera coupled with a 2 MP macro camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP AI lens. There is also an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

As has been mentioned earlier, the device is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W charging. The smartphone will boot Android 11 out of the box with HiOS on top. Miscellaneous features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, FM radio.

When it comes to colours, the Tecno Pova 2 is offered in three different hues, Polar Silver, Dazzle Black and Power Blue. There is no mention of expected pricing, but it could be priced in the 15k segment to compete with the likes of the Realme 8, Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Tecno is also gearing up for the launch of the Canon 17 series of devices in India, with the two devices in the series being the Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro, both of which are set to be powered by MediaTek G series chipsets, massive batteries, and high-refresh-rate displays.