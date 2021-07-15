Nextra 300 Mbps Plan Gives JioFiber a Good Competition

One of the underrated broadband entities operating in the Indian market is Nextra. With ample broadband plans and exclusive benefits, the broadband service provider is directly competing with renowned ISPs in India. Nextra broadband plans are packed with OTT benefits, high-speed internet and reliable services. Mostly, broadband service providers offer broadband plans with OTT benefits. However, Nextra has categorised the OTT benefits broadband plan under the entertainment plan category. In this article, we will compare the Spark 300 Nextra broadband plan with JioFiber 300 Mbps plan. Read the article to the end for complete details regarding the broadband plans.

Nextra Spark 300 Broadband Plan

Nextra Spark 300 broadband plan is one of the premium plans curated for users who wish high-speed internet data along with other benefits. Under the broadband plan, users get 300 Mbps internet speed with up to 1,000GB of data. Once users have utilised the FUP data limit, the internet speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. One of the unique features of the Nextra Spark 300 Mbps plan is OTT benefit exclusion.

Nextra has separated all the OTT benefits offerings under the entertainment plan. Talking about the price of the broadband plan, if users select the six months duration, the broadband plan will be available for Rs 4,237. Not only this, but users will also get three months free. If users opt for three months duration, the broadband plan will be available for Rs 2,541. Similarly, users will get one month of services for free. Users must also note that there will be no fixed-line unlimited voice calling benefit included in the broadband plans. All the prices mentioned above are exclusive of GST.

JioFiber 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

JioFiber 300 Mbps broadband plan is priced at Rs 1,499 for 30 days. With this broadband plan, users get 300 Mbps internet speed. The internet speed offered is symmetrical, which means that users get equal download and equal upload speed. Even though JioFiber mentions unlimited data benefits, the FUP data limit of the broadband plan is set to 3,300GB. Once the FUP data limit is over, the internet speed will be reduced.

JioFiber also provides free voice calling benefits that are not present in the Nextra broadband plans. Another major offering that separates the JioFiber plan from Nextra is the OTT benefits. If users are opting for this broadband plan, they will get subscriptions to various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji and more.