Xiaomi on Wednesday released a fresh support document (first noticed by XDA Developers) focusing on how often security updates would arrive on devices across the Mi brand, Redmi and Poco.

The document focuses on devices from sub-brands and the primary segment and consists of budget devices all the way up to the flagship Mi 11 line-up.

The document mentions that Xiaomi releases monthly and quarterly security patch updates on Xiaomi devices for at least two years after product listing in the marketplace.

It added that monthly and quarterly security updates would include Android security patches released by Google, as well as patches for Xiaomi-specific issues.

As of now, only three devices are listed under monthly updates, namely the Mi A-series of devices, consisting of the Mi A2 Lite, Mi A2 and the Mi A3.

Which Devices are Featured in the List?

There are a total of 60 devices that are set to get quarterly updates, with some of the big ones being the Mi 11 Ultra, Poco X3 NFC and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Do note that the list is a bit odd since there are some omissions, such as the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. The Mi 10 Ultra and other Redmi K30 series of devices are not present, despite the presence of the Redmi K20 series and the Mi 10 Pro. The Mi A3 is listed under the quarterly update list, but that seems to be a blunder.

The list includes the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10i, Mi 9T Pro, Mi PLAY, Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 9, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Mi A3, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi Mix 3, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Ultra. Poco branded devices include the Poco C3, Poco F2 Pro, Poco M2, Poco M2 PRo, Poco X2, Poco X3 and the Poco X3 NFC.

Redmi devices are much higher in number, with the devices listed being the Redmi 7A, Redmi Go, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 7, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8A Pro, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9AT, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9T, Redmi 9C NFC.

Other notable Redmi devices include the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Xiaomi also notes that as of now, monthly and quarterly security patch updates may not be released at fixed intervals, but it has added that regular OS updates will add up-to-date security patches.