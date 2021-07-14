WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Join Missed Group Calls

WhatsApp seems to be testing certain improvements in relation to its voice-calling interface within the service. Furthermore, the company has also been testing the ability to join group calls whilst they are in progress.

Out of these two improvements, the second one is yet to be possible as of now, since, if you miss a group call, an active participant will need to add you back so as to allow you to join the conversation that has been going on.

It seems that WhatsApp has found a loophole with the option that lets a user join an ongoing group call, as it is rolling out two new changes to the iOS beta users.

The popular WhatsApp related blog WABetaInfo has reported that the popular instant messaging software has released the WhatsApp for iOS beta version v2.21.140.11.

WhatsApp’s New Beta Build Will Make Video Calls Easier!

This update will bring with it a new user interface or UI for calling that seems to be similar to Apple’s FaceTime interface. It will allow users to rapidly see the option that they might be looking for, complete with a new Ring button that is present next to the username. The latest iOS beta update is also prepping the ability to allow people invited to a group call to join post the start of the call.

The report adds that if a user has temporarily ignored the participation process within a group call, and started WhatsApp after some time to find out that the pre-mentioned group call is ongoing, the users will be allowed to join without any intervention of the participant, which has been the case for quite some time.

WhatsApp might also present the user with an alert as to whether or not you want to join the call, without needing to ask other participants to add the user once again.

When there is a group call that you are allowed to join, WhatsApp will show a banner stating Tap to join in the Calls tab as well as a Join call button present within the group chat wherein the call had previously started.

Both features have now been enabled in WhatsApp for iOS beta build v2.21.140.11 with users given the option to update to the latest version to test these new features.

WABetaInfo also adds that WhatsApp will be rolling out these aforementioned features on WhatsApp beta for Android soon, but an exact month of release or date has not been revealed.