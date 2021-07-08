The iPhone 12 series was a stalwart in a totally different sense as it introduced lots of new stuff to the Apple fan fraternity. The series also saw the debut of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini was basically the miniaturised version of the iPhone 12 with all the same specs, albeit a smaller battery. But, it’s the fall season again, and Apple is prepping itself to launch the latest iPhone line-up a few months from now, and in an almost ritualistic fashion, the California-based company has debuted its iOS 15 as well. The catch with the iOS 15 is that some of the features will be missed out on the older series phones, and these are some things that you should know in case you own one of the older Apple devices.

Weather App Revamp and Spatial Audio

The Live text feature is one of the topmost interesting features which the users will miss on older phones. The feature will make a segue into devices with A12 bionic chips only. Using these features, the users will be able to quickly extract text from images assisting easy search, copy-paste, and edition facilities. The weather app is also getting a revamp from Apple and will now include tons of new animations and backgrounds. Unfortunately, just like the above-given feature, this one will also be limited to the older iPhones.

Walk Steadiness and Other Features

Some of the most intriguing features of the newly launched iPhones have been touted to be the spatial audio feature which gives the audio listening experience a more realistic and worldly touch. But even this audio-based feature would be devoid of the older devices. The Facetime features on the more advanced iOS 15 will also be secluded from the older iPhones. Lastly, the walk steady features, which uses a lot of sensors to identify not only how much you’re walking but exactly how steady your walk, is something that the advanced users will love to have on their devices. This feature will also be a good assist for fitness enthusiasts. Again, it is something that will exclusively be available on the newer iPhones.