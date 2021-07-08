The new IT rules notified by the IT ministry a few months ago have already caused much ruckus in the country. At one time even causing the people to think that Twitter would be ousted from the country for its non-compliance. While the other Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Facebook subsidiary Instagram have joined the queue to comply with the new laws, Twitter has been the painted bird in this regard, standing away from the crowd and defying the laws openly. However, now it seems that Twitter is slowly joining the band of other tech companies in complying with the new IT rules.

Appointed Employee Only for the Interim Period

The previous IT minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, was bullish on making Twitter bow down before the government and it seems that Twitter might be falling in line now. In the latest update, Twitter has appointed a chief compliance officer as per the new IT rules. However, the company is yet to appoint a nodal officer and a grievance officer as well which are supposed to be from India only. Also, the chief compliance officer appointed by Twitter right now is only for the interim period. In the meanwhile, Twitter has remarked to the court that it has made a job listing for the position and is currently finding the right person for the job.

Twitter Faces Wrath of Delhi High Court

It is worth noting that earlier twitter has faced the wraith of the police in its offices upon non-compliance with the laws and one of the previous officers appointed by it was of foreign origin which was also against the laws. Delhi HC smacked Twitter for giving the court a wrong impression that the Grievance Officer appointed by the company is only for the interim period and not a permanent employee. The judge also said that Twitter cannot take however long it wants to appoint the requisite officer. Now it remains to be seen how the issue is handled by the newly appointed IT minister.