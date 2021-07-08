OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Confirmed for July 22, Rs 500 Benefit Included

OnePlus has just announced the India launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. As per an email from the company, the device is all set to debut in India on July 22, 2021. This means that only after 14 days (2 weeks) we will be able to take a look at the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The OnePlus Nord series has excited a lot of people in Indian, given the fact that it falls in the mid-range category with some very premium features.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Rs 500 Voucher, How You Can Get It?

If you click on the ‘Notifyme’ button on the email from OnePlus, you will be given a Rs 500 discount voucher from the company. The Rs 500 voucher might be only applicable against the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, but that’s something that will only clear after some time.

Regardless, a discount voucher of Rs 500 for a person who is thinking of purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2 5G won’t hurt.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, What’s Peculiar About this Device?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to ditch the Qualcomm chipset and might run the MediaTek SoC. The teaser poster of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G reflects that the device will come with an alert slider which will be a good thing since the company received a lot of negative comments about the Nord CE 5G, which came without the alert slider.

Through rumours online, it can be expected that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. This is the first time in the complete history of OnePlus, where it will be launching devices in two consecutive months. For the unaware, OnePlus had launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G last month (June 10). It will be interesting to see what OnePlus has cooked with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and how the OnePlus community reacts to it.