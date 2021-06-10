OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Device With a Sneaky Value

The much anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 5G has launched in India. The device has launched with everything the fans expected it to come with. The device has been priced at a very decent range and is available in three different variants. Its display specs are perfect for the price it is coming for and there’s not a lot one can complain about except for one thing, the device only comes with support for a single 5G band. Let’s take a complete look at the specs and the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inches Fluid AMOLED display with support for 90 Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus. In the optics department, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor at the rear is a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP mono sensor.

Users will be able to record at up to 4K 30fps and the device also comes with support for Super Slow Motion feature at 1080p 120fps and 720p 240fps. The smartphone also comes with the Nightscape mode to allow users to click better pictures at night.

At the front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor that can record videos at up to 1080p 60fps.

In the connectivity department, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G supports the following bands: 4G LTE-FDD – B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/66, 4G LTE-TDD – B38/39/40/41, 5G NR NSA – N78 and 5G NR SA: N78. It can also support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

One of the coolest things about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is that the OnePlus brought back the 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone lovers.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has launched in three variants in India. The base variant with 6GB+128GB comes for Rs 22,999 followed by the second variant that comes with 8GB+128GB for Rs 24,999. The most expensive variant with 12GB+256GB comes for Rs 27,999. The smartphone will be available in three colours in India – Blue Void, Silver Ray, and Charcoal Ink.