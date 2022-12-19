WhatsApp to Enable Users to Undo Delete for Me, How it will Help You

The new WhatsApp updates aim to give consumers stronger privacy protections in addition to exciting new features. WhatsApp is now implementing a rescue tool for users who frequently unintentionally select the "delete for me" option instead of the "delete for everyone" option, further adding to the privacy layers. WhatsApp takes all user complaints and recommendations carefully. The messaging app owned by Meta is introducing new features to improve the user interface, from restricting screenshots for view-once media to allowing users to edit messages after sending.

The eagerly awaited "accidental delete" function for WhatsApp will assist users in avoiding awkward scenarios where they meant to delete media for everyone but unintentionally clicked on the "delete for me" option. As a result, users will always have a five-second window from the time they delete a message on WhatsApp to undo the deletion.

Notably, both Android and iOS users can access the new "accidental delete" option. Update your WhatsApp app from the Google Play Store or the App Store if you are unable to use the feature. Here is a quick rundown of how the new function will operate.

Steps To Undo ‘Delete for Me’ Message on WhatsApp

Send a message in individual or group chat.

To delete for everyone, tap the delete button. A button to undo your selection will appear if you hit "Delete for me.”

To undo your deletion, tap the undo button.

The message you just deleted will reappear.

In the meantime, Meta also revealed that WhatsApp would soon get new, better calling features. These options include Call links, message or mute participants, and 32-person calls. The introduction of Picture in Picture on WhatsApp for iOS has also been verified by Meta. Users of Android already had access to the feature, and iOS users will soon have it as well. The POP feature is currently beta testing and will be rolling out in 2023.