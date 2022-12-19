Samsung Brings New Galaxy A Series Phones to Boost Market Share

The Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e, two new entry-level smartphones from Samsung, have been released in India. These two affordable Samsung smartphones come with One UI 4, which is based on Android 12 OS, and have features like a 50MP camera and up to 8GB of RAM. Let's look closely at the specifications and other information on smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e: Specification and Feature

The 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display on the Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e has an Infinity-V type notch at the top and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, on which both smartphones are built, only supports 4G as their networking standard. Both models have 5,000 mAh batteries that support fast charging, and the business is including the fast charger as part of the retail package.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is available with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. Comparably, the Galaxy A04e provides 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64/128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e both support Samsung's RAM Plus technology, which enables users to exchange internal storage for virtual RAM and provides up to 8GB of total RAM (physical + virtual) on both devices.

The camera and storage capabilities are where the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e diverge most. The Galaxy A04e has a dual camera arrangement with a 13MP primary camera, compared to the Galaxy 04's twin camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. A front-facing 5MP selfie camera is present on both variants.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e: Price and Availability

The price of the Galaxy A04 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is Rs 11,999, while the price of the same model with 128GB storage is Rs 12,999. The Galaxy A04e is similar in that it comes in three variations, with the base model (3GB/32GB) costing Rs 9,299. Additionally, the Galaxy A04e is offered for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 with 3GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively. By using specific payment options, customers can purchase these smartphones for Rs 999 with simple EMI plans and receive an additional Rs 1,000 rebate.

Starting on December 20, 2022, Samsung.com and a few merchants will sell the Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e smartphones in India. While the Galaxy A04e will be offered in Light Blue and Copper tones, the Galaxy A04 will be offered in Green, Copper, and Black colour options.