OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus India has just announced the launch date of two flagship products for 2023. The products we are talking about here are the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. It has been quite some time since OnePlus introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro. Thus, it would be a refreshing change for the fans of the company's audio products to experience something new yet again in the audio category. OnePlus has named the launch event - "Cloud 11".

When will the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 be Launched in India?

OnePlus has said that both the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be launched in India on February 7, 2022. The launch event will take place in New Delhi. But these are not the only products that will be launched during the products. OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching more products; however, the highlight of the event would be the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus 11 is going to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and it would bring back the alert slider that was missing on the OnePlus 10T 5G launched earlier this year. In 2022, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro first, and then the other devices in the series made their way to the market. There was no vanilla OnePlus 10. However, in 2023, OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 11, going back to its older strategy, and then we could see a new Pro or an Ultra variant in the series at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market. The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus.