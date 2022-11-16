OnePlus 11 Confirmed to be Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm today officially unveiled its flagship next-generation chipset dubbed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The newly released chip will power the upcoming flagship smartphones.

As the name suggests, it is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that launched last year. This time around, the chipset launch was a few weeks earlier. That means we'll see phones with the new chips later this year.

Qualcomm has already published a list of manufacturers that will be powered by its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors, and OnePlus has confirmed that it will be the first to launch a device with this new chipset. In a teaser poster, OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship, dubbed the OnePlus 11, will be the brand's first smartphone and one of the first devices to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In addition, the company also plans to launch the first open platform for mobile optical tracking.

Previously, a technical mockup of the OnePlus 11, codenamed OnePlus 11-PBH110, was leaked, revealing that the phone would feature a 6.7-inch LTPO single-punch hole curved display. It has an optical fingerprint sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging technology. In the camera department, the phone features a 50MP+ 8MP+48MP+ 32MP triple camera setup on the rear. The newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 includes one prime core based on the ARM Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.2 GHz, four performance cores at 2.8 GHz, and three efficiency cores at 2.0 GHz. The company says the CPU is 35 percent faster than the previous generation and 40 percent more power efficient.

It is equipped with the latest Qualcomm AI Engine and updated Hexagon processor, which can provide faster natural language processing with multilingual translation and advanced AI camera functions, the company said. It supports real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing and features mobile-optimised support for the Unreal Engine 5 Metahumans Framework.