Apple Plans to Make iPhones Near Hosur, Bangalore: Details

The largest production facility for Apple iPhones is planned to be built close to Hosur in Bengaluru and will employ about 60,000 people, according to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister for telecom, information technology, and railroads. More than 6,000 tribal women from Ranchi and Hazaribagh, according to the minister, have received training to build iPhones and will work in South India on Apple's behalf.

India Is Going All Out To Manufacture iPhones

Tata Electronics, which just secured the contract to produce iPhone mechanics, is establishing the Hosur factory. Three Taiwanese contract manufacturers, Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, currently produce iPhones in India. Assembling plants for Wistron and Pegatron are located in Bengaluru, while Foxconn's facilities are in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

According to a PTI report, the Tata group and an Apple supplier from Taiwan are in discussions to form a joint venture that will produce iPhones in India. If successful, Tata will become the first Indian business to be awarded a contract for the production of iPhones. According to experts, this will put India in a position to compete with China and further its goals of developing into a centre for the production of electronics. In the next 18 to 24 months, Tata Electronics intends to hire up to 45,000 women employees, according to a Bloomberg article. Currently, the facility, which makes the mechanisms and casings for iPhones, employs about 10,000 workers.

The advancement takes place in the middle of stringent limitations at Foxconn's largest project in Zhengzhou, China, which is the largest plant for the production of iPhones. This has caused a shortage of supplies, particularly for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which Apple acknowledged and indicated will be challenging to provide during the holiday season commencing in Western nations. Foxconn began operations in 2019 and has gradually increased output. In India, 85% of all iPhones produced are exported, with the remaining 15% going toward meeting domestic demand. Just weeks after the global introduction, Foxconn and Pegatron began manufacturing the most recent iPhone 14 in India.