iPhone, iPad Safari Bug Detected: Check Reasons

Users reported that when they tried to enter the words tar, bes, wal, wel, old, sta, pla, and a few other words in the search field, the Safari programme would crash. The problem appeared to block users from entering words with more than the first three letters.

Highlights

  • A strange problem that caused the Safari browser to crash while trying to search for specific words was apparently affecting iPhone and iPad users.
  • The first three letters of some words were allegedly causing the programme to crash for users.
  • It is assumed that a server-side bug has been resolved by Apple without requiring the release of an iOS update.

Safari bug

A strange problem that caused the Safari browser to crash while trying to search for specific words was apparently affecting iPhone and iPad users. The first three letters of some words were allegedly causing the programme to crash for users. A number of Apple devices using different iOS 16 versions appeared to be impacted by the problem. Furthermore, complaints have surfaced claiming that this flaw also affects iOS 15 users. However, a number of customers are now asserting that this mistake has been fixed, despite the fact that the precise reason for this problem remains unknown.

Cause for the Crash

The problem appeared to block users from entering words with more than the first three letters. Apple users noted that the glitch could be avoided by disabling Safari Suggestions in the app's settings.

An issue that would cause the Safari programme to crash while trying to search for specific terms have started to affect a number of iPhone and iPad users, according to a report by MacRumours. For a number of Apple devices using iOS 15.7.1, iOS 16, iOS 16.1, iOS 16.1.1, and the iOS 16.2 beta, the problem allegedly surfaced overnight. It is assumed that a server-side bug has been resolved by Apple without requiring the release of an iOS update.

In related news, Apple just published the iOS 16.1.1 update, which includes a number of improvements and bug fixes that weren't noted in the change logs. However, it is claimed that the update has fixed a Wi-Fi connectivity issue that affected iOS 16 users. The iPhone 8 and later models can get this update. At the same time, the Cupertino corporation started distributing updates for both macOS Ventura 13.0.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1.

