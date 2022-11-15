Senegal Awards Motorola Solutions Contract to Deploy Nationwide P25 Radio Network

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj

Highlights

Motorola

In order to modernise public safety communications in Senegal, the government of Senegal has given Motorola Solutions a contract to install a national ASTRO P25 radio network with secure and dependable connectivity. Motorola Solutions produces two-way radios and public safety radio systems for first responders and police forces, among a wide range of products, many of which are surveillance and defence related.

Additional Information About P25 Radio Network

As per the business, Senegal's police, fire, ambulance, and other emergency services will be able to communicate more efficiently through this network interface, which will also speed up urgent response times. This will increase public safety.

The P25 specification governs the development and production of interoperable digital two-way wireless communications products. P25 has become widely accepted for use in public safety, security, public service, and commercial applications. P25 was developed in North America with input from state, municipal, and federal leaders and TIA governance. The most dependable P25 radio system, according to Motorola Solutions, is ASTRO.

According to Patrick Fitting, Head of Sales Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia at Motorola Solutions, the ASTRO P25 network will allow Senegal's emergency services to collaborate more closely, ensuring that each agency has a better understanding of larger operations to improve public safety.

Further, he adds through numerous subcontracts and employment opportunities for Senegalese businesses to support the system's installation and continuous maintenance; the new network will also have a substantial positive economic impact on the nation. More than 100 locations around Senegal will use the ASTRO P25 radio system. Additionally, technical assistance and upkeep will be offered by Motorola Solutions around the clock.

Reported By

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

