Cummins, Agarwal, Tye, and Ferguson Get Released

Reported by Leander Lingam 0

Pat Cummins, Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, and Alex Hales are the big names that will not be representing KKR at the IPL 2023. In opposition to the releases, KKR have traded Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals.

Highlights

  Royal Challengers Bangalore Have a Low Purse Amount of 8.75 Crore.
  Kolkata Knight Riders Release 16 Players for IPL 2023.
  Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Rassie van der Dussen Are No More Part of Sangakkara's Plans.

mini-auction
Image by: Firstpost

The mini-auction for IPL will commence in Kochi on the 23rd of December. Tuesday was the deadline day for the teams to give their final list of retained and released players.

The teams are looking to increase their purse by releasing their current players. A high-valued purse amount is always beneficial at the auction as it gives you the chance to increase the squad depth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Have a Low Purse Amount of 8.75 Crore

The RCB side has retained a majority of its players while releasing just 5 players. From the released players, Jason Behrendorff and Sherfane Rutherford are their most expensive releases.

Mayank Agarwal who played as captain for the Punjab Kings has been released. His release is the most talked about release before the mini-auction. Agarwal was not in the finest of forms in the previous season of the IPL, but he has been Punjab’s superhero for more than many matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders Release 16 Players for IPL 2023

Pat Cummins, Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, and Alex Hales are the big names that will not be representing KKR at the IPL 2023. In opposition to the releases, KKR has traded Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals are the team that have released the least number of players. The Capitals have released 4 players, including Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, and Ashwin Hebbar.

Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Rassie van der Dussen Are No More Part of Sangakara’s Plans

Post the release of players, Kumar Sangakkara said, “As a top-level team, you have to keep evolving and looking for squad enhancing as an opportunity.” The Royals finished as runners-up in the previous IPL edition with one of the strongest teams in the tournament. Sangakkara is very clear to bring a second title to the Royal’s name in the IPL 2023.

The two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants too have released players like Lockie Ferguson, Jason Roy, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, and Andrew Tye.

Lucknow has a hefty purse amount of 23.35 crore, which they will look to spend wisely. Defending Champions, Gujarat have believed in their strength and have retained their key players

Videos

