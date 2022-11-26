Williamson Leads As Captain To Defeat India

Having won the T20 series on New Zealand soil, India began the ODI series against New Zealand today at the Eden Park. Kane Williamson led from the front and won the first ODI for New Zealand.

India put up 306 for the first innings score for New Zealand to chase. The kiwi batsmen chased the target with 7 wickets in hand and 2.5 overs remaining. Tom Latham and Kane Williamson finished off with scores of 145 and 94, respectively.

Half Centuries From Dhawan, Gill, and Iyer Helped India Get to 306

The batting unit did decently well for India. Dhawan, who has been named as captain of the Indian side for this particular series, gave India a perfect start. He was joined by his opening partner to give India an opening partnership of 124 runs.

India lost both their opening batsmen in successive overs. Shreyas Iyer, who is playing more of a Virat Kohli role at one down for the current squad, scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 105.

Unfortunately for Shreyas, no other batsmen could build a solid partnership with him, and he eventually lost his wicket at the 300-run mark. Washington Sundar played an effective role at the end of the innings as he scored a 37 in just 16 balls.

Tom Latham Smashed the Indian Bowlers in the Second Innings

A total of 306 was a good total at Eden Park. Dhawan was more than happy with the score, and he felt half the job was done. On the contrary, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham came up with plans to spoil the party for India.

Tom Latham came in to bat in the 20th over and stayed in the middle right till the end. Latham and Williamson played blistering knocks to help the Kiwis beat India. Latham scored 145 at a strike rate of 139. His ton included 19 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Kane Williamson did miss out on the three-figure score but scoring important runs against India is always a positive for any batsman. With Latham finding the boundary frequently, Williamson pushed the score by ones and twos.

Fans Demand Rest For Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh made his ODI debut today. Unfortunately for him, he had a poor performance. The youngster has not been given any rest post the ICC T20 World Cup. Today’s bowling figures were a result of not being rested.

Umran Malik was another youngster who made his ODI debut for India. Malik was India’s most successful bowler for India in today’s match. He picked up two wickets for 66 runs.

India will look to conquer New Zealand in the ODI series as well. India still have two more matches to clinch the series and end their New Zealand tour on a good note.