Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: One-Month Validity Prepaid Recharge Plans

Numerous prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea are available to suit varied usage depending on your data requirements, validity, and even whether you require additional perks from the telcos like a subscription to an OTT platform or free caller ringtones. However, this particular problem of not achieving the entire period's quota has plagued the majority of prepaid plans. Here are the best 1-month prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Airtel Rs 319 One-Month Recharge Plan

The one-month validity Airtel prepaid plan includes free unlimited calls to all networks and 2GB of internet use capacity each day. Additionally, the operator offers 100 free SMS every day. Along with this, Airtel is also offering other advantages like a free Hellotunes and Wynk Music subscription as well as the Apollo 24|7 Circle and Rs 100 Fastag cashback.

Jio Rs 259 One-Month Recharge Plan

Although Jio's one-month prepaid plan is less expensive than Airtel's, Jio only offers 1.5GB of data usage each day, which is 500MB less than what Airtel customers receive. Like other carriers, Jio provides free, unlimited calls as well as 100 free SMS each day. Customers who use Jio get access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscriptions.

Vi Rs 319 One-Month Recharge Plan

Vi is the third private telco on the market that offers a one-month prepaid package for Rs 319. You receive free unlimited calls to all networks as well as 2GB of daily data use bandwidth with this service. The operator also provides 100 free SMS every day. Additionally, the telco offers incentives to Vi customers like Binge all-night Weekend data rollover, Vi Movies and TV, and Data Delight.

Which Plan To Purchase?

The cheapest of the three plans is Jio, with a one-month validity, but you give up daily data availability of 500MB. For the duration, Airtel will provide you with 2GB of bandwidth per day, or 60GB total. Jio offers 45GB of data per month at a rate of 1.5GB/day, which is Rs 60 less than what Airtel and Vi are demanding for their respective plans. Vi also provides a plan for Rs 319 that includes unlimited calls and 2GB of data per day, but it also has additional features like binge all night, weekend data rollover, and access to the Vi Movies and TV app, which makes it a more intriguing choice.