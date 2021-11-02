BSNL, Vi Top Prepaid Plans With One-Month or Lesser Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are two of the struggling telecom companies in India. However, both of them provide some really good prepaid plans to their users. While BSNL doesn’t have a 4G network PAN-India, its plans are too good to ignore. As for Vi, according to Opensignal, it provided users with the fastest downloading as well as uploading speed in the month of September 2021. Here are some of the top prepaid plans from the company which come with one month or lesser validity.

BSNL Prepaid Plans With One-Month or Lesser Validity

If we are talking about BSNL, these are the best short-term validity plans offered by the telco - Rs 99 plan, Rs 147 plan, and the Rs 187 plan.

Starting with the Rs 99 prepaid plan, it comes with 22 days of service validity. With the plan, users get unlimited voice calling along with 99 SMS and personalised ringback tone (PRBT) service from the company.

With the Rs 147 plan, users get 30 days of service from the company. Benefits of the plan include 10GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, BSNL Tunes, and truly unlimited voice calling. Don’t purchase this plan if you want to use SMS benefits.

Lastly, with BSNL, one of the best short-term prepaid plans you can for is the Rs 187 plan. This plan offers 2GB of daily data with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling along with free PRBT service from the company for 28 days.

Let’s see what Vodafone Idea (Vi) has in store for its users.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With One-Month or Lesser Validity

Vodafone Idea offers the following top prepaid plans with one month or lesser validity - Rs 199 plan, Rs 219 plan, Rs 267 plan, and the Rs 299 plan.

The Rs 199 plan comes with a service validity of 24 days. Users get 1GB of daily data with the plan along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. There’s also a free benefit of Vi Movies & TV Basic offered to the users.

Moving on, with the Rs 219 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea, users get the same benefits as of the Rs 199 plan. But with the Rs 219 plan, the validity is increased by 4 days and becomes 28 days in total.

Then with the Rs 267 prepaid plan from the telco, users will get 25GB of lump-sum data with 30 days of total validity. The other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is also free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic.

At last, there is the Rs 299 plan on offer from the telco which is one of its best-prepaid plans with validity under 30 days. This is because of the double data benefit that this plan comes with. With the Rs 299 prepaid plan, Vodafone Idea users get 4GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. There are additional offers bundled which include the Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover with a free subscription to the Vi Movies & TV Classic.

With the Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover offers from the company, the data consumption experience for the end-users completely change.