Vodafone Idea Stunning Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been in the news for quite a bit of time. Despite offering some of the best prepaid plans in the Indian market, the telco is least likely to be the top operator in the country any time soon. Vodafone Idea has network gaps that it needs to cover across the nation. It is interesting to note that half of the telco’s subscribers live in rural India. This means that Vodafone Idea might be one of the top choices for people living outside urban city areas. Today, we are going to be looking at some of the best-prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea under Rs 500.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans You Can Buy Under Rs 500

First up is a medium-term validity prepaid plan that you can buy if you primarily use your mobile network connection for making voice calls. If data is not a worry, then you can go for the Rs 379 prepaid plan that comes with 84 days of validity, offers 1000 SMSes, unlimited voice calling, and 6GB of data along with a free access to the over-the-top (OTT) platform - Vi Movies & TV Basic.

Moving on, the next plan on the list is a double data plan. It costs Rs 299 and carries a short validity of 28 days. But it is the best plan if you are looking for something that has a shorter validity, is easy on the pockets, and also offers a ton of data. With the Rs 299 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea, users get 4GB of data in most of the circles (the double data offer has been retracted by the company in select regions of the country). Further, this plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a free OTT access to Vi Movies & TV Classic.

Next up, we have another double data prepaid plan from the telco. This plan offers the same benefits as that of the Rs 299 plan. However, with this plan, users get a higher validity of 56 days.

We have yet another 56 days validity prepaid plan for you on the list. This plan costs Rs 399 and offers users a modest 1.5GB daily data with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a free access to the Vi Movies & TV Classic.

There’s also the Rs 447 prepaid plan that you can check out. The unique proposition of this plan is that users can spend all the data they get with the plan without worrying about any daily data limits. The Rs 447 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 50GB of lump-sum data and gives 100 SMS/day with unlimited voice calling benefits. There is a free access to the Vi Movies & TV Classic with this plan.

You can also check out the Rs 249 plan from the company. This plan comes with 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. There is a free access to the Vi Movies & TV Classic.

A thing worth noting here is that the Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 399, and the Rs 449 plans also come bundled with Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers as well.