Airtel Safe Pay: Benefits, Features, and How You Can Enable

Airtel Payments Bank, a subsidiary company of Bharti Airtel, offers a plethora of digital banking services to customers across India. A few months back, the company introduced a new feature called ‘Airtel Safe Pay’ for its customers. In the wake of increasing cyber frauds, Airtel Payments Bank has made transactions through its platform a lot more secure with the introduction of ‘Safe Pay’.

Airtel Safe Pay is a security feature that can only be availed by an Airtel Payments Bank Savings Account user. The feature delivers real-time alerts to the customers whenever a UPI or net banking transaction is being made through their account. The alert is delivered before the transaction is completed to ensure that the account owner is aware of what is happening. Until and unless the account owner approves the transaction through the alert message, the transaction won’t happen. It is basically a 3-factor authentication process.

How Do I Enable ‘Safe Pay’ for Transactions on my Airtel Payments Bank?

You can enable ‘Safe Pay’ without any hassle on the Airtel Payments Bank. First of all, go to the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone. Then find the home screen of the bank section or go to Payment Settings which is in the ‘More Settings’ option on the bank’s home screen. You will find the ‘Secure Pay’ option in either of the sections. On clicking on the option, you will be taken to a new screen from where you can enable the ‘Safe Pay’.

Whenever a debit transaction is manually initiated from the Airtel Payments Bank and the ‘Safe Pay’ feature is enabled, the user will receive an alert. The company says that Secure Pay alerts will be delivered to the customers even if the internet connectivity is not there. The user just needs to ensure that he/she is in a network coverage area. The message alert will show the amount that is going to be debited and the name of the person the money will go to.