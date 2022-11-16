Teams Release Key Players Before IPL 2023

The IPL Mini Auction is not too far away. The mini-auction will be held on the 23rd of December in Kochi. With the mini-auction approaching, teams had to give their final list of retained and released players by Tuesday.

The list of Released players created havoc for many, and there are some names in the list that are totally unexpected. Releasing and Retaining players is one of the toughest decisions the teams have to make, but changes are required to win a grand tournament like the IPL.

Dwayne Bravo Parts From CSK After 11 Seasons.

The most shocking release by CSK was Dwayne Bravo. The West Indian has been part of the Yellow Army for the past 11 seasons. He has been a key man for MS Dhoni in crucial matches. Bravo played a major role in guiding the youngsters at CSK, and he was also Dhoni’s death overs specialist.

Another death-over specialist, Chris Jordan, was released by CSK. This came as a shocker to many as the English bowler had not been given much playing time at CSK, and the IPL 2023 seemed like the perfect time for Jordan to suit the Yellow Army.

In addition to the releases, CSK’s CEO, Mr Kasi Viswanathan, stated that MS Dhoni would lead the Chennai team in the upcoming IPL season. The board has placed their trust in Dhoni, and he has proved to be one of the most successful captains for CSK and India.

Pollard Retires as a Player and Becomes the Batting Coach for Mumbai Indians.

Keiron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL via a social media post. He stated in his post that it is time for him to make way for younger players and to help Mumbai Indians grow as a team. He also showed his loyalty towards MI by saying that if he does not play for MI, then he does not wish to play for any other franchise.

Even though he will not be part of the playing team, he has been moved up the order as the batting coach for Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians have released players like Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, etc. MI had a miserable season last time, and they are looking for a squad that will make them Champions for the sixth time.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Enter the Mini-Auction With the Largest Purse of 42.25 crores.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have not made a big impact since their title-winning match against RCB in 2016. They have been constantly shuffling their squad since then. The biggest surprise came from SRH this year as they released star batter Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson has captained the Sunrisers for 57 matches and played a total of 76 matches at a batting average of 36. However, in the previous edition of the IPL, the Kiwi skipper managed to win just 6 matches with the Sunrisers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad increased their purse by releasing Nicolas Pooran as well. The release of these two batsmen has brought in an amount of nearly 21 crores.