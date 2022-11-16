Android 13 Update Arrives for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 upgrade is apparently coming to Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series devices. Currently, the 5G Galaxy Tab S8 is the only model available in all of Europe with the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. According to the report, the firmware for the Galaxy Tab S8 will be version X706BXXU2BVK4, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will receive version X806BXXU2BVK4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get version X906BXXU2BVK4. Also apparently receiving the One UI 5.0 upgrade earlier this week were the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, both of which run Android 13.

What the One UI 5.0 Update, Based on Android 13, Brings

The update is believed to include the security patch for November 2022, which is said to correct roughly four dozen privacy and security flaws. Along with greater privacy and security, the upgrade is also supposed to deliver better speed, additional software capabilities, and a redesigned user interface. By selecting Settings > Software update > Download and install, users can manually check if the update is available for their Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series device.

As previously noted, the One UI 5.0-based Android 13 is also coming to the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. According to reports, the update for the Galaxy M52 5G, model number SM-M526BR, has apparently begun rolling out in approximately a dozen European markets. Firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2 is included with the Android 13 update for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. Additionally, it is reported that consumers in Europe will receive the update first, with other nations perhaps following suit within the following few weeks.