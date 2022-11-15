Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Gets Android 13 Update

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro are reportedly getting the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13. The Galaxy M52 5G, model number SM-M526BR, has started receiving the update in about a dozen European markets. Android 13 update for Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is now available with firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. The South Korean company recently rolled out the Android 13 update to its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21 Ultra phones.

Recent reports by SamMobile say that the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has started rolling out for the Galaxy M52 and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. As previously mentioned, the Android 13 update for the Galaxy M52 5G is rolling out in select European markets for devices with model number SM-M526BR. A new update is rolled out with firmware version M526BRXXU1CVJ7. The update is also said to include the November 2022 security patch.

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro One UI 5.0 update reportedly includes firmware version G736BXXU1BVK2. The update is said to roll out to users in Europe first, though other countries are expected to see the update in the coming weeks.

Users can also manually check if an update is available for their Galaxy M52 5G or Galaxy XCover 6 Pro by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Samsung recently rolled out this One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13 for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21 Ultra mobile phones. Samsung officially announced the Android 13-based One UI 5 a few weeks ago at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. The company's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have yet to receive an update.