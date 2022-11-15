UPI Autopay Now Available Inside Google Play

Google introduced UPI as a payment option in the Indian Play Store in 2019. Now, the company has announced the introduction of the UPI Autopay feature to the country as a payment method for subscription-based purchases through the Google Play Store. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced its UPI Autopay under UPI 2.0 to allow users to make recurring payments on any of its UPI apps that support this feature.

Setting up UPI Autopay in the Google Play Store is easy. After selecting the subscription plan to purchase, the user must tap the payment method and select Pay with UPI. Finally, authorise the subscription with a supported UPI app.

“We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently. With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation – India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand.

According to Google, the Play Store enables users to conduct secure and frictionless transactions in over 170 markets. Additionally, the company makes it easier for users to shop on Google Play by integrating local payment methods. It currently supports over 300 local payment methods in over 60 countries.