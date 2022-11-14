Google Pixel 7a Said to Pack a High-Refresh Rate Display and Upgraded Camera

Google's next most anticipated smartphone is the Pixel 7a. The Pixel series from Google has always been a very big excitement for consumers as it offers great camera capabilities and a very smooth software experience. The best thing is that Google Pixel smartphones also get the major Android OS (operating system) updates before any other smartphone in the market. The next 'a' series device will be the Pixel 7a, and it is going to be the affordable version of the Google Pixel 7. It will be something in the mid-premium segment that will give users all of the best of Pixel 7 but in a trimmed-down manner. A few of the leaks around the Pixel 7a are out now. Let's take a look at them.

Google Pixel 7a Leaks

There have been rumours about a new smartphone from Google, which is being developed under the codename Lynx. This is a smartphone that was anticipated to be called Pixel mini or Pixel Ultra. But from the fresh developments, that might not be the case after all. According to a developer Kuba Wojciechowski (via IndiaToday), the Lnxy device that Google is developing will not be a flagship but a mid-range smartphone. If it is indeed a mid-range smartphone, then Google might be working on the Pixel 7a.

The report claims that the Pixel 7a will feature an IMX787 wide-angle camera sensor and a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. Wojciechowski says that the smartphone will further feature a 90Hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade over the 60Hz display on the Pixel 6a. For the price, Wojciechowski claims that the device would sell for around USD $449, which roughly translates to Rs 36,000.

It would be interesting to see what Google is actually planning with Pixel 7a. The 'a' series devices from Google also get a lot of interest from users across the globe as it gives the best of Google Pixel in the most affordable price.