Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD Channel Number on Tata Play, Airtel DTH and More

Sports18, a pay TV channel owned by Viacom18, will be live streaming the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Sports18 is available on the platform of all the DTH (Direct-to-Home) service providers. In case you want to see the FIFA World Cup on your TV, you will have to subscribe to the Sports18 1 or Sports 18 1 HD. Different DTH service providers offer the channel at different LCNs (local channel numbers). Today, we are earmarking all LCNs on the platforms of different DTH providers to help you find the channel fast.

Sports18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD on Tata Play, Airtel DTH, Jio TV+, Sun Direct, Dish TV and D2h

Tata Play users will get the Sports18 1 SD and HD channels on channel numbers 488 and 487. Airtel Digital TV users will get the Sports18 channel on LCN 293. Jio TV+ users can stream the pay TV channel on LCN 262 and 261. Sun Direct users can find the channels on LCN 505 and 983. On Dish TV, the Sports18 1 channels are available on LCN 644 and 643. D2h users can head over to LCN 666.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar is very nearby. This would be the right time to get your Sports18 1 HD or SD channel activated. Get in touch with your service provider to get the channel activated.